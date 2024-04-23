Near £30,000 boost for Fife group supporting people living with dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

STAND got £28.290 to continue the work which has been made possible through the Life Changes Trust Legacy Income, developing on the eight dementia friendly meeting centre Spaces across the region.

It was one of 16 projects awarded funding through the third strand of Age Scotland’s About Dementia ‘Encouraging and Supporting Grassroots Activity Fund’ which aims to address gaps in support for people living with dementia and unpaid carriers, break down barriers to support, and empower people to live well within their communities.

Gerry King, who chairs STAND, said: “The money will support us to sustain three of our dementia friendly meeting centre spaces for another year. We want to reach as many people as possible who are living with dementia and their families and friend, and these funds will support us to extend our reach and draw new people into our peer support groups.”

Katherine Crawford, Age Scotland’s chief executive officer, said: It’s great that we can support such a diverse range of projects supporting people in towns, cities, islands and rural areas throughout Scotland.