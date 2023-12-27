A path in Leven which crosses the railway between Methil Brae and Rosemount Grove will close this week. It will be out of bounds from Wednesday, December 27.

The new Leven rail link has meant the closure of several crossing points (Pic: Submitted)

Network Rail said closure of this section of the path, which forms part of the local core path network, was needed to enable engineers to fence-off the railway to keep the public safe.

From early January more trains will be running on the line at this location as work progresses on the new £116m Levenmouth Rail Link.

A signed diversion will take walkers and cyclists safely around the site via the Sawmill bridge to reconnect with the footpath.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link project, said: “The closure of the footpath will keep the public safe and off the tracks as more trains begin to use the line.”