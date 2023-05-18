Network Rail volunteers spruce up Aberdour Heritage Centre and Station Gardens

The work was carried out along an 8.5 mile stretch of the line to clear trees and vegetation from land adjacent to the track and within the railway boundary. It was needed to keep passengers safe and trains punctual while reducing the risk for neighbours - Iovergrown trees and vegetation close to the railway can become dangerous and pose safety risks to trains.

Network Rail has begun implementing a range of ecology measures to minimise the impact of the work on the local wildlife. Bat and bird boxes have been installed and habitat piles built to support invertebrates and insects to improve the overall diversity of the lineside.

Ahead of the work, environmental surveys have been carried out, with input from ecologists, and the area has been inspected for nesting birds and protected species. Volunteers also helped with general gardening work and preparing planters for summer flowers.

Volunteers at Aberdour Station

Kirsty Armstrong, scheme project manager for Network Rail said: “It was great that some of us were able to lend a hand at the station gardens at the end of our project.”