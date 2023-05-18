News you can trust since 1871
Network Rail volunteers spruce up Aberdour Heritage Centre and Station Gardens

Network Rail volunteers have helped to spruce up Aberdour Heritage Centre and Station Gardens following the completion of a project to cut trees and vegetation between the village and Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th May 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:46 BST

The work was carried out along an 8.5 mile stretch of the line to clear trees and vegetation from land adjacent to the track and within the railway boundary. It was needed to keep passengers safe and trains punctual while reducing the risk for neighbours - Iovergrown trees and vegetation close to the railway can become dangerous and pose safety risks to trains.

Network Rail has begun implementing a range of ecology measures to minimise the impact of the work on the local wildlife. Bat and bird boxes have been installed and habitat piles built to support invertebrates and insects to improve the overall diversity of the lineside.

Ahead of the work, environmental surveys have been carried out, with input from ecologists, and the area has been inspected for nesting birds and protected species. Volunteers also helped with general gardening work and preparing planters for summer flowers.

Volunteers at Aberdour StationVolunteers at Aberdour Station
Kirsty Armstrong, scheme project manager for Network Rail said: “It was great that some of us were able to lend a hand at the station gardens at the end of our project.”

Bill Rennie from Aberdour Heritage Centre and Station Gardens said: Their contribution left the station gardens in really good shape and saved us at least one week’s work. They prepared barrel planters for summer bedding plants, cleared two sets of steps from accumulated vegetation, weeded and tidied the stone borders on platform two, and watered our planters.

