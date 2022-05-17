Neuk Nights: Live gigs unveiled across north-east Fife as part of new Scotland On Tour initiative

And Scotland on Tour has more gigs lined up for the north-east of the Kingdom throughout the year.

With £750,000 backing from the Scottish Government, it aim to focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.

The year-long Scotland on Tour bill includes both emerging and established artists across the breadth and width of the country, with rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres all being showcased.

Callum Beattie (Pic: Alan Peebles)

Edinburgh-born singer-songwriter Callum Beattie will play Anstruther Town Hall on Thursday June 9, while soulful alternative indie/rock outfit Brownbear will play St Monans Town Hall on Thursday June 23.

And they will be followed by four more live gigs in towns which rarely figure on the tour schedules.

Mel Ibbotson, from Neuk Nights, said: “There's an incredible history of musicians from this area but sadly we get missed out from band's touring circuits.

Matt Hickman of Brownbear

“We’re so excited to be putting on a series of gigs across the East Neuk in our beautiful, underused town halls.

“There’s something special about these old town halls, they’ve got so much character and ooze soul! They were built for our communities so the chance to fill them with live music and dancing again is just brilliant.”

Beattie, who scored a number one hit in the Official Scottish Albums Chart in 2020 with his gloriously catchy debut album People Like Us, will showcase his new material.

He said: “For the last few years I’ve been living between London and Budapest and I have had so much fun gigging in venues across both cities.

“However nothing beats a home Scottish gig.

“The last year has brought with it some fantastic opportunities to perform in some really special places, but I am particularly looking forward to playing Anstruther as it is not somewhere that I would usually get to play.”

Music fans in the East Neuk can also see Brownbear - one of Scotland’s fastest rising bands and a key player in the alternative indie/rock scene.

Originally from Ayrshire, Brownbear have taken themselves from an up-and-coming band to sharing the stage with The Libertines, The View, Reverend & The Makers and Michael Kiwanuka.

Band member, Matt Hickman,said: “It’s great to see support for regional venues and areas that are often left off the touring circuit. This kind of support is essential to those areas especially after the last few years.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a 12 month period between April 2022 and 2023, with Neuk Nights showcasing a further four confirmed gigs as part of the initiative.