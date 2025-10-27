Never mind the bollard: how a Fife home’s driveway plan sparked 20 objections

A planning application for a single bollard on a Burntisland driveway attracted a total of 20 objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission was sought by Stewart Fisher to install the 600 millimetre-high measure at a property on Broomhill which is in the town’s conservation area.

The application had to be considered by Fife Council’s West and Central Area Planning Committee on Wednesday because more than six representations were made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to councillors explained: “It is proposed to install an automated hydraulic retractable parking bollard to the front entrance located at the existing vehicular access. Whilst the proposed development lies within Burntisland Conservation Area, the existing dwelling, its extension, and associated garage are of modern construction and do not contribute to the area’s historic character.”

Planning permission for a bollard in a Burntisland driveway has been approved despite 20 objections.(Pic: Submitted)

Concerns raised included fears that the proposed development would cause obstruction and safety concerns related to vehicles being able to safely turn at the end of the narrow access lane – including emergency vehicles.

Fife Council’s transportation development management (TDM) team was consulted, but the application fell outwith its remit as it would be located on an existing private vehicular access.

Mary Stewart, service manager for major business and customer service, said the bollard would be placed at the entrance to the driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main concerns raised by objectors related to the impact on the conservation area and adjacent listed buildings and road and pedestrian safety,” she said. “In terms of impact on the conservation area, the proposed design is considered acceptable with any negligible impact.

Committee members unanimously approved the application.