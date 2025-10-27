Never mind the bollard: how a Fife home’s driveway plan sparked 20 objections
Permission was sought by Stewart Fisher to install the 600 millimetre-high measure at a property on Broomhill which is in the town’s conservation area.
The application had to be considered by Fife Council’s West and Central Area Planning Committee on Wednesday because more than six representations were made.
A report to councillors explained: “It is proposed to install an automated hydraulic retractable parking bollard to the front entrance located at the existing vehicular access. Whilst the proposed development lies within Burntisland Conservation Area, the existing dwelling, its extension, and associated garage are of modern construction and do not contribute to the area’s historic character.”
Concerns raised included fears that the proposed development would cause obstruction and safety concerns related to vehicles being able to safely turn at the end of the narrow access lane – including emergency vehicles.
Fife Council’s transportation development management (TDM) team was consulted, but the application fell outwith its remit as it would be located on an existing private vehicular access.
Mary Stewart, service manager for major business and customer service, said the bollard would be placed at the entrance to the driveway.
“The main concerns raised by objectors related to the impact on the conservation area and adjacent listed buildings and road and pedestrian safety,” she said. “In terms of impact on the conservation area, the proposed design is considered acceptable with any negligible impact.
Committee members unanimously approved the application.