New 24/7 toilets installed at one of Fife’s most popular beach destinations

The new loos at Elie Ruby Bay

The facilities at Elie Ruby Bay - one of the Kingdom’s most popular spots - were put in by Fife Coast and Countryside TrustElie Ruby Bay, on Fife Coastal Path.

The block of six cubicles includes a chemical toilet disposal point that i open from 10:00am to noon. Campervan and motorhome drivers are invited to make payment to an honesty box to use it. One unisex toilet is open overnight, all-year round, and an accessible toilet is available 24/7 by using a RADAR key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new toilet block was made possible with support from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund and Fife Council.

Robbie Blyth, the trust’s head of operations, said: “We introduced a Parking Charge Notification scheme last summer, asking drivers to pay a modest amount at a parking meter to park for the day and overnight. One of the advantages of this scheme is that it generates income to go towards management of improved facilities. We’ve been able to add a chemical toilet disposal point to our facilities to make their stay easier for motorhome and campervan owners. We now have a 24/7 toilet that’s open all year round, not just seasonally.”

The toilet block has an external tap for drinking water and will soon have an outside sink. Other advantages from the parking charge scheme are that bins are being emptied more often and management of the car park is improved and more sustainable.