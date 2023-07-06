New 40-year lease agreement secures future of St Andrews Botanic Garden

The agreement represents a shared commitment to the long-term management of the botanic garden, enabling new opportunities for investment and further skills development as well as increased community involvement.

The 40-year lease builds on recent initiatives which have seen considerable investment in botanical programmes, education and community support. Examples of recent initiatives that demonstrate the changing role of St Andrews Botanic Garden include the Tangled Bank, a flagship conservation project that investigates the impact of climate change on temperate habitats, and community programmes such as the Planting for your Piece project, which provides opportunities for people struggling with mental health conditions to connect and build relationships.

Dr Harry Watkins, executive director at St Andrews Botanic Garden, said recent changes within the garden have resulted in increased visitor numbers – visits by students have tripled over the past three years, while visits by local residents have doubled. However, he said these changes are just the beginning and the shift in visitor patterns provides a sound footing for the next steps.

Dr Harry Watkins, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, Professor Gareth Miles, Assistant Vice-Principal (Dean of Science), and Professor Thomas Meagher are pictured during a recent visit to St Andrews Botanic Garden. (pic: University of St Andrews)

Dr Watkins explained: “St Andrews Botanic Garden is currently developing a master plan, which will enable opportunities for further investment and development so that it can meet ambitious targets for sustainability, conservation and education, underpinned by partnership working within Fife as well as internationally.

“Climate change is the most pressing challenge of our era, and almost every solution to it requires a better understanding of how plants evolve and adapt. There are opportunities in a botanic garden to investigate and develop novel approaches to support habitats and species, and both the University of St Andrews and St Andrews Botanic Garden Trust are committed to not only securing the long-term future of the botanic garden but also working together on botanical programmes and initiatives.”

University of St Andrews Principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of the University Strategy 2022-2027 and, like our commitment to Social Responsibility, runs through everything we do. The work being done at the Botanic Garden is significant in terms of responding to the challenges of climate change, supporting biodiversity and nurturing and promoting our local community and environment.

“Maintaining a close relationship with the Botanic Garden is so important to the University. Further collaboration will create opportunities for learning and research as well as conservation. Many of our students are also active volunteers, helping to support the work of the garden and projects which are driving responsible change. ”

Professor Thomas Meagher, Chair of the Trustees at St Andrews Botanic Garden, said: “Botanic Gardens have embraced a renewed role in the emerging societal response to the challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change, and the St Andrews Botanic Garden is no exception. We have emerged from the global pandemic stronger than ever, having taken the big step to zero C as well as having established a leadership role in emphasising support of nature and reinforcement of socially inclusive public awareness of biodiversity.