New accessible destination playpark opens at Lochore Meadows Country Park

The official opening of the new playpark at Lochore Meadows took place on Thursday. (Pic: Fife Council)

The official opening of the new play area on Thursday marked a significant milestone for the community with local councillors, staff and most importantly children from local primary schools joining together to celebrate the historic occasion.

Situated in the heart of Lochore Meadows, the new playpark has over 80 activities and offers something for everyone to explore and enjoy. From the classic swings and slides to new sensory experiences, there's something to keep every little adventurer entertained for hours on end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities and leisure, shared her excitement about the new playpark, said: "Having attended many meetings of the Friends of Lochore Meadows and requesting the capital funding for this project, I am truly delighted that we are now opening what will be a great facility in the park.

"This represents a significant investment in our community's well-being and a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and inclusive recreational opportunities for everyone. The park will not only allow kids to be creative but also encourages social interaction and physical activity among our young people and I look forward to seeing families enjoying themselves here for years to come."

Joining in the celebration, Councillor Alex Campbell, convener for Cowdenbeath Area Committee added: "I am delighted to see the culmination of months of planning and collaboration come to fruition with the opening of this magnificent playpark. Its expansive range of activities and inclusive design reflect our dedication to creating spaces that cater to the diverse needs and interests of our community.

“I have no doubt that this park will become a cherished destination for families from near and far. It’s great to finally see this project come to life, and the smiles on the kids' faces today reminds us why projects like this are so important. It's not just a playpark; it's a space where kids can explore, learn, and make memories that'll last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the standout features of the new playpark is the 'sensory dome,' an addition that promises to transform play experiences for children of all abilities. The dome mixes climbing equipment with things that engage senses, so it encourages kids to play together and explore their senses in a fun and exciting space. As the first of its kind in Scotland it represents a new step towards creating more inclusive and accessible play spaces for all.

The official opening comes just in time for the start of the Easter holidays. With ample space to accommodate over 200 users at once, the new play park offers plenty of room for children to unleash their imagination, create unforgettable memories and just have fun.

Staff look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience the joy and wonder of Fife's largest new accessible destination playpark. The park has been created thanks to financial contributions from the Scottish Government and Fife Environmental Trust.