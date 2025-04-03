New accessible loos to be installed in Fife village - and open longer
Councilllors at Levenmouth area committee agreed to make a contribution of £30,000 towards the initiative for a Changing Places Toilet (CPT) at Temple Car Park, Lower Largo.
The new facility will also be open longer to members of the public.
At present, standard toilet facilities at the site are managed by janitorial staff from Fife Council, but opening times are dependent on the season and can vary due to the demands on a smaller resource of staff being available to open and close facilities along the coastline - hey can some times be closed as early as 3:00pm.
In a report to the committee, Paul Vaughan, head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Given the beach can be used well beyond this time on very warm days this does not provide an optimal level of service to visitors. Discussions have been undertaken, which have provisionally agreed a transfer of responsibility for the day-today management of the beach toilet facilities to Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.
“Under this new approach opening times will be extended, at present we are expecting this to allow for opening times from 9:00am with closing times nearer to 6:00pm “
It is envisaged the trust will maintain the facilities - it is also looking at a scheme where users are asked to pay a small contribution to the ongoing upkeep of the facility.
Councillors agreed to their funding contribution at their monthly meeting.
