The Adam Smith Foundation, one of the largest in the country, was launched in 1997 by former principal, Joyce Johnston. It has gone on to support over 2200 students. To mark the tercentenary of Kirkcaldy-born economist and philosopher, Adam, Smith, it has announced the creation of a new scholarship - the Adam Smith 300 Enterprise Scholarship.

Created with Fife Council, OnFife and Business Gateway Fife, it was unveiled 300 years to the day of Smith’s baptism at the Old Kirk just a few hundred yards away in the Lang Toun.

Aimed at supporting students taking their first steps in setting up their own business, the new scholarship will include financial support, thanks to a donation from Fife Council’s economic development, a residency within the new design suite in the refurbished Adam Smith Theatre when it opens later this year, as well as mentoring support and guidance from Business Gateway Fife.

From left: Jim Metcalfe, principal; Lyn Gold, Fife College scholarship and alumni lead; and and two recent scholarship winners, Abigail Cloete and Niamh Hogwood.

The new scholarship was announced at a special celebration event at the college’s Kirkcaldy Campus training restaurant, The Academy, with many previous scholarship donors and supporters in attendance. In recent years the scholarships moved from a Foundation into being fully managed by the college, a small increase in resources has enabled it to flourish. Many students have found a scholarship to be life-changing, enabling them to remain at college, purchase the resources they need to continue with their studies and achieve their dreams.