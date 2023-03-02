Work has been underway for several weeks to tear down the landmark building in Kirkcaldy’s Hunter Street which operated for over 40 years - but the latest shots from the sky, taken by amateur photographer Andy Lafferty from Kirkcaldy, show just how much work has yet to be done, and how the demolition will impact on surrounding streets.

The Postings covers almost half of Hunter Street to the bus station.

Demolition crews have started tearing down the former Tesco store which closed in 20215.

An outer wall is all that remains of the former Tesco store in The Postings in Hunter, Street, Kirkcaldy

The former supermarket - previously Wm Low - has all but disappeared, leaving just the outer wall along Hunter Street, down the alley next to the TA building, and on to Hill Street.

One row of parking spaces can be seen around the exterior.

Work has yet to start on the rest of The Postings which once housed a host of shops including a travel agent, tourist information office, fish shop, and record store as well as its own market hall.

That will take the demolition right to the steps of the bus station. Details on how it will affect the transport hub have yet to be announced.

Looking across the site of the former Postings - at the top the shell of the old Tesco store (Pic: Andy Lafferty)

The Postings was built at a cost £4.5m and opened in 1981 at a time when Kirkcaldy High Street was a thriving place for retail - its reputation as the jewel in Fife’s crown built up from the 1950s onwards.

The demise of Tesco was a game changing moment which saw footfall collapse and businesses move out.

Previous owners Columbia Threadneedle put it up for auction with a derisory £1 price tag to spark interest. It was bought by Wakefield investor Tahir Ali who has since purchased a number of High Street buildings adjacent to the centre.