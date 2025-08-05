New affordable homes unveiled in East Neuk where house prices are unachievable for many

Almost 30 affordable homes have been unveiled in Pittenweem in a boost to housing availability in the East Neuk.

The Kingdom Housing Association development at Station Court in the town was built with Campion Homes to offer affordable accommodation in an area where house prices are unachievable for many.

The site is made up of 29 homes for social rent, with a mix of one two-bedroom wheelchair bungalow, two-bedroom cottage flats and two, three, four and five bedroom family homes. All have been designed to Kingdom’s high standards to meet housing for varying needs, and will achieve the Bronze Standard of Sustainability.

Members of the Kingdom boards, local councillors Sean Dillon and Fiona Corps, and Kingdom Group chief executive, Tom Barclay, toured the site along with Kingdom Housing Association chair, Linda Leslie, to see the finished results of the project that began construction in April 2024.

Outside a wheelchair-accessible bungalow are (from left) Linda Leslie, Sean Whittet, Guy Thomson, Fiona Corps, Lewis McKenzie, Sean Dillon and Tom Barclay. (Pic: Submitted)

Ms Leslie said: “The development is another example of our team providing top-quality homes where they’re needed. The amount of hard work that’s gone into this project is incredible and I’m so impressed with the finished homes. Kingdom has shown once more that our customers lie at the heart of everything we do and we’re committed to providing homes like this that are genuinely life-changing.” Councillor Sean Dillon added: “House prices in this area over the past few years are significantly higher than the national average, and with short-term lets dominating, there are very few private rentals available.

“I grew up here, and a lot of young people move on just to find affordable accommodation. While that works well cost-wise, it’s taking people away from their family and support network, especially when they have young children.”

Both councillors reiterated that because the school rolls along the coast have fallen, they’re fully supportive of developments that will encourage families to live in this area affordably.

The new homes come complete with air source heat pumps to future-proof this sustainability, improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon footprint, lowering utility bills and requiring minimal maintenance.