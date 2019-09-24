New affordable housing estate for north east Fife

Plans have been revealed for a new affordable housing estate near Cupar.

Newport Property Development aim to build 30 homes on land at East Farm, Main Street, Springfield. They homes would then be handed over to Fife Council to operate.

The field formerly housed the farm’s dairy and poultry buildings.

Part of the land was also used as a quarry, so the ground will have to be tested for contamination before any work can go ahead.

The homes would be a mix of 10 two-bed, 17 three-bed, two four-bed and one five-bed property.

The application has still to be considered by PFife Council.