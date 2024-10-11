New album of songs by Fife group is 'brilliant way for people with dementia to express themselves'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife group which supports people with living a diagnosis of dementia has released its second album of songs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife group Striving Towards a New Day (STAND) took the wraps off Another Gift To You at a special event held at recently at Ostler’s Care Home in Kirkcaldy where the group, supported by the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership’s Community Chest Fund, performed some of the songs.

STAND members once again worked with Edinburgh-based musician Gus Harrower and Robyn Smith once again to write and compile the songs which cover a range of subjects which are important to them. You can listen to the album at https://stand.ffm.to/anothergifttoyou

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth McCabe from STAND explained: “The first album we did was such an overwhelming success that we knew it was something we wanted to do again. It’s such a brilliant way for people with dementia to express themselves and their feelings in a creative way.

STAND launched their second album this week (Pics: Submitted)

“Gus has been amazing again and really helped us through the songwriting process and I think the finished album is a really fantastic reflection from people living with a diagnosis of dementia.”

Jennifer Rezendes, principal social work officer and Jillian Torrens, head of complex and critical care, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership got the chance to attend the launch, along with IJB member, Councillor Rosemary Liewald, and others invited to the event.

Jillian said: “I really enjoyed the event which highlighted the tremendous power of music and the positive impact on people’s lives. It was fantastic to hear people’s individual stories through the lyrics and accompanied by the brilliant melodies composed by the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support that STAND provides across our local communities is simply amazing and this is another example of the range of ways they help support people and families living with a dementia diagnosis in Fife.”

Jennifer Rezendes added: “The atmosphere was so positive, and it was enhanced by the creativity in the songs written by STAND members. I found it really impressive to hear and see the members alongside the musicians and it was so impactful they way they conveyed humour, hope and loss too.”