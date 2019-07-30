New ale launched to mark Scottish Fisheries Museum’s 50th anniversary

The Scottish Fisheries Museum has launched a new golden ale in conjunction with the brewer Ovenstone 109 to mark its golden anniversary.

The new St Ayles Ale was launched at the Ship Tavern earlier this month, with special guest King Creosote performing and guests enjoying the new beer from the Scottish Fisheries Museum.

Ten pence from every bottle and £6 from every cask of sold will go back to the museum.

The brew is not only be available from the Ship Tavern. It is also available to buy from Ardross Farm Shop, the Pittenweem Hub, and more locations coming soon, as well as the brewer’s own online shop.

Nick Flemming, from Ovenstone 109, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the Scottish Fisheries Museum in producing their new beer. Having grown up visiting the museum several times it’s fantastic to be involved in the production and promotion of the St Ayles brand and keeping it all local to the East Neuk.”

Visit www.ovenstone109.com to see where else this new ale will be available. Also, visit www.scotfishmuseum.org to see what else it is up to for its golden anniversary.