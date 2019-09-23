New app to help sight impaired people rolled out across Fife

An app designed to make sight impaired people feel more welcome is being rolled out across Fife.

The Welcome App by Neatebox gives reception staff the ability to know when a person with a disability is on their way and provides a list of advice and personalised information enabling them to interact positively, provide support and be at the entrance ready to greet and assist them.

It is being backed by ONFife and is up and running at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

It is also already being used at its Dunfermline Museum and Galleries and will be installed later this year at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s See Hear Strategy.

There are 4000 people registered with a visual impairment in Fife and thanks to advances in technology and a unique three way partnership between seescape, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and ONFife, they can now feel more empowered to lead more independent lives.

Seescape , the Fife-based charity formerly known as Fife Society for the Blind –which aims to help make sight impaired people’s was one of the driving forces behind the rollout.

Carl Hodson, its chief executive, said: “We believe people with a sight impairment should continue to lead independent lives and remain an active member within their community. Technology is vital for them to be able to live independently at home and for getting out and about on a daily basis.

“Using the fantastic Welcome App means sight impaired visitors, and people with other disabilities, can be certain that their needs will be met upon arrival while the customer service team gains confidence that they can deliver appropriate and respectful service to everybody.

“We have seen first-hand how the app is beneficial and are delighted it now has the backing of other partners.”

Gavin Neate, founder of Neatebox, added: “Even as a provider of technological solutions, we at Neatebox believe passionately that face to face communication builds the very best relationships and customer service.

“We are excited to work with the three partners as we share the aspiration for a future where technology enhances our lives and brings us all closer together.”