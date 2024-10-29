Health bosses in Fife have declared a walking aids amnesty to encourage people to return equipment they no longer use.

NHS Fife, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) and Fife Council reckon there are lots of walking sticks, crutches, frames and much more medical equipment stored in attics and cupboards - and they can use it all to help other patients. They have teamed up to launch the new campaign which highlights that 98% of walking aids can be refurbished and re-used.

Items which can be recycled include walking frames, crutches, sticks, bath boards, bath lifts, shower seats, toilet frames, commodes, orthopaedic chairs, perching stools, trolleys, bed rails and over bed tables.

Lynne Garvey, head of community care services, said: “This equipment amnesty will allow us to recycle and refurbish essential items to allow others to have the equipment they need to remain independent at home or in a homely setting for as long as possible. It might seem like a small act to return a walking aid to a local recycling centre, but it is a great way of giving back to your own community.”

Walking sticks are among the equipment which can be re-used (Pic: NHS Fife)

Claire Dobson, director of acute service, added: “We hope that Fifers will help us and return their walking aids and equipment because often, what’s lying around unused in people’s garages or lofts can be used again to help someone else who needs it.

“And going forward all of our new equipment will now have a QR code sticker to link to information on how to use their aid and where to recycle it once they no longer need it.”

Items can be returned to local recycling centres - ask staff there for the community equipment recycling container. The equipment can then be refurbished and used again if it is in good condition. Health bosses urged people not to take equipment to be recycled to hospitals, health centres or Fife Council offices.

The Fife Equipment Loan store (FELS) also loans equipment to support people to remain in their own home or homely setting. You can request an assessment for equipment by contacting 03451 551503. Certain items can also be assessed by your local district nurse via your GP practice.

FELS loan out equipment such as walking aids, toileting and showering equipment, pressure cushions and mattresses, and beds and hoists

If you have equipment on loan from FELS or can’t get to a recycling centre, call their support team to arrange for an uplift on (01592) 583252.