New art exhibition supporting three Levenmouth groups

A West Wemyss artist has launched a new fundraising exhibition in aid of three local groups.

Karen Denwette has partnered up with Fife Cultural Trust on the project, exhibiting a range of her work at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

All the paintings on show are for sale, while another has been donated for a raffle, with the funds raised going to the Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS) the Levenmouth Twinning Association and environment group CLEAR. Karen will keep 20 per cent to cover costs.

Karen shares memories from her childhood and adult life in the acrylic paintings, some of which were exhibited during a twinning event in France last year.

She suffers from chronic health issues and has had to change her career path and lifestyle.

Karen told the Mail: “Because I’m not working at the moment, to motivate to do more paintings I thought I could do them for charity.

“That was my inspiration.”

The paintings are on show in the cafe area at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.