New art gallery opens in Falkland

A new gallery displaying a range of art work often inspired by the environment around Falkland and the Lomond Hills has been opened at the Stables on Falkland Estate.

Thanks to funding from Fife Leader, Fife Environment Trust and the Pilgrim Trust, the gallery has been refurbished offering artists and craft makers the opportunity to display their works.

The refurbishment was part of a larger programme that included extending the information hub as a small café within the building.

All proceeds raised in both venues go back to supporting the work of Falkland Stewardship Trust and its protection of the environment and heritage of Falkland Estate.

The latest exhibition, ‘Found!’, which runs until October 27, is open 10am-4pm.

The exhibition of art and craft, drawing on inspiration found in Falkland’s landscape by Salted Moon creative arts group, invited local artists in the new gallery space at the Stables.

Salted Moon is a recently formed creative arts group based in Falkland, with members from across Fife.

Their name is an anagram of East Lomond – recent archaeological finds indicate this has been a significant place for skilled art and craft for thousands of years.

‘Found!’ is their first exhibition, with inspiration for all the work found on Falkland Estate.

The gallery will be open every day from 10am-4pm and is free to visit.

There is an associated programme of Meet the Maker talks, drop in activities and workshops.

Details can be found on the Falkland website www.centreforstewardship.org.uk/5666-2.

Some of the exhibition pieces currently on show will be for sale at the end of the viewing.