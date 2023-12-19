New automatic bollards are now in operation to mange access to the pedestrianised zone in Kirkcaldy’s High Street. The £50,000 initiative has been completed and they are in place at the foot of Whytescauseway.

The bollards will control vehicles getting into the zone after complaints over safety by many pedestrians. The long-standing problem has seen many unauthorised cars park in the zone or simply use it as a short cut, but Blue Badge holders will still have access.

Councillor Ian Cameron, the convener of Kirkcaldy area committee said: “The project to improve road safety in the area is complete and the new bollards are now in operation. The bollards have been put in place in response to feedback we’ve had during previous high street surveys which clearly highlighted that families felt unsafe with traffic on the High Street. The bollards will remain upright and will only go down outwith the restricted times. A red light will show whilst they are up and will only turn green when it’s safe for vehicles to pass.

It’s important that drivers drive up slowly and stop when the light is red and only move when the light turns green. We’ve had a few reports of vehicles speeding up when they’ve seen the bollard is down and cars being damaged as the bollard has begun to rise.”

The new bollards in place at the start of the pedestrianised zone (Pic: Fife Council)

Access arrangements remain in place for blue badge holders and delivery vehicles on: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday before 11:00am and after 5:00pm and all-day Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The High Street will be a fully pedestrianised zone outwith these times and the bollards will remain upright.

Full access is also in place at all times for emergency services via a key code system.”Added Cllr Cameron: “Our transportation service is arranging for clear signage to help members of the public with the restrictions. It is also considering adding a dashed line to help drivers know where to stop to activate the vehicle detection sensors.