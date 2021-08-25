After cookery classes having been put on hold in previous months, the sessions are back at East Fergus Place and the programme kicks off with a visit to India on Tuesday (August 31).

The Taste of India workshop, which is now sold out, will run from 6.00pm – 8.30pm and will be led by community chef Iain McLellan.

Iain is a skilled and talented head chef with over 20 years cooking experience.

The evening cooking classes celebrating cuisine of the world will be led by experienced community chef Iain McLellan.

He said: “Our evening classes will be taking a tour of international cuisine. I am passionate about sharing my love for exotic flavours from around the world, and teaching others how to create these

recipes at home.

"Indian cooking is always a favourite and I will be starting off the class with a spice session where we will make our own personal Garam Masala blend.”

In the class participants will make a full meal consisting of crispy onion bhajis with a coriander and mint dip, an Indian curry using their own Garam Masala blend created earlier in the class as well as naan bread. A mouth-watering combo!

All dishes made in the evening cooking classes at 8 East Fergus Place in Kirkcaldy can be taken away and enjoyed at home, there will also be options that accommodate for a plant-based diet.

To find out more about the cookery classes visit: Greener Kirkcaldy workshops

