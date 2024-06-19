New awards and week of events to celebrate Fife’s inspiring women
The Big Week is the brainchild of Annie Crow who was the co-founder of the Fife Women Rock event in 2019, and it will feature a host of events, culminating in the Wealthy Confident Women Awards which are aimed at business and community organisations. The week runs from September 13-19, and nominations for entries are open now to honour women who run their own businesses, inspire others, and who play a key role in their community. More details at www.instagram.com/wcbw.of.fife
The Kinghorn entrepreneur hopes it will spark new connections, and celebrate the amazing work going on across the region. Her plans also include a body positivity day, an outdoors gathering and a wellness day.She said: “Lot of people who were part of Fife Women Rock were keen to do it again, and what started out as an awards evening is now a week long event, because I want to connect people. There are so many women across the community doing amazing work, but only the people they help know about them, so it is all about making connections and using this platform to get their work known to everyone. Lot of business owners feel disconnected - this lets them get to know each each other.
Her wellness day is aimed at encouraging people to try new activities for the first time, while the outdoor event is a simple walk in the park - again to bring people together, and getting them talking to each other and enjoying an event together.
“We saw the good connections that came out during lockdown where people helped each other,” said Annie. “There are no two people who feel lonely or alone or are struggling, who have the same thing to make them feel better. It’s about putting lots of things together to let people connect and try different events.
“I have a great friendship circle but things come up that some times they are not able to go to - we need different people for different things. This week is to support people - and get them involved.”Annie is currently scouting out locations for her events and putting together a judging panel for the awards categories which are free to make nominations.
