New BBC series spotlights beauty and history of Fife Coastal Path

The BBC ALBA programme will spotlight its fascinating history, geology and beauty - and also reveal the region’s Gaelic connections.

It is presented by Iagan MacNeil from Barra who has lived in Edinburgh for the past 20 years, and has always dreamed of exploring the jewel in the Kingdom’s crown.

On his journey along the path, he encounters several Gaelic place names and finds out more about the area’s Gaelic connections.

Iagan MacNeil presents the five-part series on Fife Coastal Path on BBC Alba

He also passes through industrial sites old and new, picturesque fishing towns in the East Neuk, St Andrews the home of golf, nature reserves and plenty of beautiful beaches.

Iagan said: “Fife Coastal Path is a treasure trove of fascinating history, interesting culture, generous people and beautiful scenery.

“Every step of the path showcases the very best of the kingdom and it was great to experience it for myself and to hear the accounts of Fife's past, present and future. “

He added: “Following the path was the ideal way to learn of Fife’s contribution to the world from lime kilns, linoleum and golf to reinvigorated industries such as whisky distilling and salt production which will help to sustain these coastal communities.

Fife Coastal Path signpost

“I particularly enjoyed learning about Fife's fishing heritage and seeing the beautiful harbours along the coastline, each with its own unique character and history.

“This walk taught me about Fife’s deep connections with Gaelic. It was fascinating to learn that the language I've spoken since birth has enduring connections, many miles from where I grew up. It was also exciting to hear of the work being done to keep the language alive across the kingdom.

“I hope my adventure inspires others to experience this interesting corner of Scotland for themselves.”

Slighe Chladach Fìobha/Fife Coastal Path starts on Tuesday, July 6 at 8.30pm and is on weekly until August 3.

The first programme covers Kincardine to Limekilns.

It then spotlights the walk to Kirkcaldy via Aberdour and Burntisland, before programme three takes him from Dysart to Elie.

The programme then heads into the East Neuk, visiting Elie, St Monans, Pittenweem, Anstruther, Cellardyke and Crail before completing the walk to Newburgh.

