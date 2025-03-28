New BBC show Race Against the Tide to be filmed on St Andrews beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new BBC gameshow is set to be filmed in St Andrews.

Race Against the Tide will be filmed on the town’s West Sands in May as eight talented teams go head-to head to produce amazing sand sculptures before the tide comes in.

The show will be hosted by Scottish comedian – and voice of Love Island – Iain Stirling.

The teams face the ticking clock of the incoming tide, with just six hours to complete their builds and Iain Stirling will issue daily craft challenges.

The West Sands will be the site for filming new TV series Race Against the Tide.

Judging will begin as the tide rolls in and one team will leave the beach each episode.

Filming of the six part series, which is an adaptation of the show originally produced by Blue Ant Studios for CBC in Canada, is scheduled to take place over ten days in May.

The West Sands Ranger Service posted on Facebook this week: “A new programme, Race Against the Tide, is coming to West Sands with filming taking place through May.

“Involving epic sandcastles built against the tidal clock, we totally get this.

Comedian Iain Stirling will be the host of the new series.

“We are working with the production team to ensure it works for them and for all of our locals and visitors.

“We’ll update as details get fixed down.”

The production company, Tern TV, are currently looking for sand assistants to help during filming from May 10 to 20 and casting for people to join the teams of sculptors is also underway.

Iain Stirling said: ‘Normally, when I’m asked to get beach-ready, it’s for a very different kind of show! But this one is unlike anything I’ve seen before, and filming in Scotland makes it even more special (and will make attending Hibs games much easier).’

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events for the BBC, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Tern and BBC Scotland to bring this feel-good competition to audiences right across the UK. Whether you live near a beach or simply take the kids to the sand pit at the local park, the epic sand sculptures in this series are sure to inspire families everywhere to get out in nature and give it a go.”

Harry Bell, Executive Producer for Tern, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Race Against the Tide to the UK as our first green reality craft show. Combining all the elements of sand, sea, rain and wind is the perfect set up for an all Scotland production so bring on the high tide!”

Race Against the Tide will be shown on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer.