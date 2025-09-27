New beer at Fife tap-room celebrates Scotland’s native red squirrel

The taproom culture of Colorado has come to Cupar.

Howe Beer Project, founded by husband and wife duo Kevin Kelly and Julia McCarthy, brings a fresh take on craft beer and community to Balmalcolm Den.

Inspired by Colorado’s taproom culture, the couple returned to Scotland with a vision to create a space where beer is brewed on-site and shared in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Thanks to a £25,000 Start-Up Loan from DSL Business Finance, they acquired a specialist Moravek carbonator, enhancing production quality and freeing time to focus on the taproom experience.

The exterior of the Howe Beer Project (Pic: Submitted)

The venue now hosts live music, workshops, and local food trucks, while fostering partnerships with nearby growers and vendors.

Their latest beer, ‘Squirrel’, celebrates Scotland’s native red squirrel, with two per cent of proceeds supporting the Fife Red Squirrel Group.

Hannah Morton, Business Gateway Fife adviser, praised their dedication.

She said: “”’ve seen first-hand how hard Kevin and Julia have worked to bring their vision of a family-friendly taproom to life.

“They’ve poured energy and commitment into every stage, from the brewing process to creating a welcoming space for the community. I was delighted to help secure a Business Gateway Start-Up grant, which is UK government funded through the Shared Prosperity Fund, so they could enhance store hygiene and product handling, which in turn improves the quality of the finished product.

“The results speak for themselves as the business is thriving, standing out from competitors, and quickly becoming a much-loved local spot.”