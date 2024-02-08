New bikes for young Fifers supported by CHAS thanks to Greener Kirkcaldy
The donation was made possible after Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) Trust fundraiser Leaghann Watson applied to the Access to Bikes for Young People Fund, which is run by Cycling Scotland and supported by Transport Scotland.
The fund aims to help increase affordable access to bikes for children and young people, supporting independent travel, reducing inequalities and improving health.
David Glover, project manager at Lang Toun Cycles, a social enterprise run by Greener Kirkcaldy and funded by the Access to Bikes for Young People Fund, was able to answer Leaghann’s call and dropped off
some brand new bikes to children and siblings supported by the charity’s Rachel House in Kinross.
Nine-year-old Alexa Coventry, from Kirkcaldy, was one of the lucky recipients. She said: “I’d like to say thank you to Greener Kirkcaldy and Cycling Scotland for my amazing new bike. I love it and can’t wait to cycle all over my town on it.”
Dylan Park (11), from Glenrothes also received a bike. He said: “I’m so happy and really grateful to get my bike. I love the colour and everything about it and can’t wait to go out on it cycling with my big brother!”
Leaghann said: “We are delighted that Greener Kirkcaldy, through the support of Cycling Scotland, were able to generously gift these bikes. The children who received them will now be able to discover the joy of cycling and create lasting memories full of fun and adventure.”
David Glover said: “It is a pleasure to deliver these bikes to help families supported by Rachel House. The funding from Cycling Scotland means we can work closely with organisations like CHAS to help more kids to enjoy the thrill of cycling. So far, we have distributed over 200 new and refurbished bikes to families across Fife and beyond.”
Ben Raw, partnership manager at Cycling Scotland added: “By giving the simple but transformative gift of accessing a bike, young people across Scotland can overcome some of the massive challenges that prevent them from reaching services, facilities and travelling independently.
“We are delighted to have worked with all the partners involved to provide more opportunities for young people to get out in the fresh air, build their confidence, support their mental health and play their part in tackling the climate emergency, all through the incredible impact of having access to a bike.”