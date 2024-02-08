New bikes for young Fifers supported by CHAS thanks to Greener Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation was made possible after Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) Trust fundraiser Leaghann Watson applied to the Access to Bikes for Young People Fund, which is run by Cycling Scotland and supported by Transport Scotland.

The fund aims to help increase affordable access to bikes for children and young people, supporting independent travel, reducing inequalities and improving health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Glover, project manager at Lang Toun Cycles, a social enterprise run by Greener Kirkcaldy and funded by the Access to Bikes for Young People Fund, was able to answer Leaghann’s call and dropped off

Alexa and Dylan with their new brand new bikes are pictured with Craig Mowbray (parent of Alexa), Ben Raw from Cycling Scotland, Leaghann Watson from CHAS, David Glover from Greener Kirkcaldy and Kirsty Gourlay (parent of Dylan). (Pic: submitted)

some brand new bikes to children and siblings supported by the charity’s Rachel House in Kinross.

Nine-year-old Alexa Coventry, from Kirkcaldy, was one of the lucky recipients. She said: “I’d like to say thank you to Greener Kirkcaldy and Cycling Scotland for my amazing new bike. I love it and can’t wait to cycle all over my town on it.”

Dylan Park (11), from Glenrothes also received a bike. He said: “I’m so happy and really grateful to get my bike. I love the colour and everything about it and can’t wait to go out on it cycling with my big brother!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaghann said: “We are delighted that Greener Kirkcaldy, through the support of Cycling Scotland, were able to generously gift these bikes. The children who received them will now be able to discover the joy of cycling and create lasting memories full of fun and adventure.”

David Glover said: “It is a pleasure to deliver these bikes to help families supported by Rachel House. The funding from Cycling Scotland means we can work closely with organisations like CHAS to help more kids to enjoy the thrill of cycling. So far, we have distributed over 200 new and refurbished bikes to families across Fife and beyond.”

Ben Raw, partnership manager at Cycling Scotland added: “By giving the simple but transformative gift of accessing a bike, young people across Scotland can overcome some of the massive challenges that prevent them from reaching services, facilities and travelling independently.