New blue plaque unveiled in Fife town

Club president Frank Quinault and Provost Jim Leishman.

The St Andrews Burns Club chose July 21, the date on which Robert Burns died in 1796, to unveil a new blue plaque in St Andrews.

Fixed to the outside wall of Southgait Hall – formerly the Royal Hotel – in South Street, it records this as the place where the Club was founded in 1869.

The Provost of Fife Jim Leishman, unveiled the plaque. With him is the president of the Burns Club, Frank Quinault.

St Andrews Burns Club is one of the oldest in the world, and, like other Burns clubs, aims to encourage the enjoyment of his work.