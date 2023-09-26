News you can trust since 1871
New bollards to tackle vehicles in Kirkcaldy High Street’s pedestrianised zone

Automatic bollards are set to be installed in Kirkcaldy High Street to tackle the long-standing problem of vehicles accessing the pedestrianised zone.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Fife Council is carrying out the £50,000 project next month. The bollards will be placed at the west end of the zone closure to Montague’s pub - formerly the home of retailer, Burtons. Large planters were installed some months ago in a bid to create a barrier and add some colour to the street, but unauthorised vehicles continue to use the route as a short cut and to park.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday, October 9 and will take around two weeks to complete.

The High Street will remain open during the work. Access for blue badge holders and loading vehicles will remain during their permitted times.

A council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.”

