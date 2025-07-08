New book celebrates history of Fife golf club rooted in its community for 120 years

The history of one of Fife’s smaller golf clubs has been celebrated with the publication of a new book which has been labour of love for its author

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Martin has delved deep into the archives to tell the story of Auchterderran Golf Club, and its community links across its 120 years in existence.

He has trawled the archives to uncover 1200 newspaper articles, conducted interviews and Fife Council records to piece together the story of a club which is the oldest in Cardenden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry joined the club in 1979 after first swinging a club in Wallsgreen Park as a child in Bowhill. He is now secretary, and ‘Through The Years” tells the story of the club from its very beginnings.

Barry Martin with a copy of his book on the history of Auchterderran Golf Club (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“We’re the wee relation of clubs in Fife,” he said, “but it is important to tell our history and celebrate the people who have kept the club going. We have a great history and it is great to promote ourselves.”

Auchterderran, with a membership of 60, can trace its roots back to a meeting in the Co-Operative Hall in Bowhill, chaired by local GP), Dr David McRorie who went on to become its first ever captain. Members built the clubhouse as the course took shape on the ‘Berryhill.’ Six weeks on from that meeting, the course opened. It is now one of seven courses managed by Fife Golf Trust.

Its story is told with many press cuttings and photographs from across the generations capturing many of the local players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The original plan was to do the book for myself,” said Barry. “I let a few people read some parts of it, and it went further to become a full book. The more I got into it, the more I found out about the club and its history. I’ve never written a book before, and really enjoyed it.”

With early club records and minutes missing, it took two years to complete, and the first print run has now sold out, with more copies to follow as orders come in.

“Everyone in Cardenden will be related to, or a friend of, someone who has been a member,” said Barry. “I’ve had a lot of nice comments and messages from people saying it brought back so many memories

“The club’s history is very, very rich. One of the most rewarding parts was the Memorial Shield which is played for every year going back to back to 19821. It commemorates five men who died in WW1 - mostly at The Somme - and we were able to tell their stories. The book takes the club up to the modern day and I will keep adding to it, and if we do get the old minute books back then we can then update the history as well.”

> To order a copy, visit Auchterderran Golf Club’s Facebook page or email [email protected]