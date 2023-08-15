New bridge at Tiel Burn used as pupils’ shortcut after concerns over safety

The issue was first discussed at a meeting of Invertiel Tenants and Residents meeting, and has been pushed by Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Kinghorn, Burntisland and Western Kirkcaldy).

There were concerns over the state it was in, as school pupils used it as a lunchtime shortcut, but the bridge has been in a perilous state for some time. High water levels also added to the long-standing worries, while there was uncertainty over its ownership.

Cllr Leslie has been pushing Fife Council to repair the bridge, and now a new crossing has been put in place.

Cllr Kathleen Leslie at the new crossing at the Invertiel Burn (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “I have been going on about this now for what seems like years and it has indeed, been years. This was raised a long time ago at an Invertiel Tenants and Residents meeting and since then I have been pushing the council to get it sorted.

“For one reason or another there were problems in addressing the ownership of the bridge and who would repair it. All I wanted was a solution. Local walkers, visitors and school pupils from Balwearie used the bridge regularly and it quite simply was not safe.”Work on a replacement crossing has now been completed, tackling the long-standing concerns of residents and local politicians.

Cllr Leslie added:: “I would very much like to take this opportunity to thank John Rodigan and the blacksmith team in building services and in particular want to acknowledge the training opportunity this provided for a young apprentice so a huge thank you to everyone involved. The new bridge looks amazing.”

The work was also welcomed by the tenants and residents association.