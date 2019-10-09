New Buckhaven Scout group welcomes first members

Around 30 young people have been welcomed into the Scout family, after taking part in the investiture ceremony.

When the Buckhaven Scout Group was restarted earlier this year, Andrew Donald, the district commissioner, hoped to attract around 10 members to the new group.

But already 30 young folk have signed up, with another 30 on a packed waiting list.

Proud parents watched on last week, as the new beavers, cubs and scouts took the Scout promise at the Buckhaven Community Centre.

Since the group started, before the school summer break, the kids have been given a taster of life in the Scouts, taking part in various activities.

Andrew said there are many benefits to becoming a Scout. He told the Mail: “We’re pushing the skills for life that we give the kids. The experience they get from us give them skills which they can take home. And we still do all the adventure stuff.”

Callum Farquhar OBE, the regional leader, added: “It’s the teamwork, the determination, problem solving, resilience, which is what they are learning when they are doing the adventures and challenges.

“Parents recognise these are the skills which will help them succeed in life. It’s things that happen naturally by being part of this group.”

The group is appealing for more adults to help. There needs to be a ratio of adults-to-children, so the group cannot take on more young people until more adults sign up.

One of the adults who is lending his support is Cllr Ryan Smart, who has taken on the role of chair.

“This is quite exciting,” Cllr Smart said. “I was in the original Scout group that shut down 15 years ago. To see the Scouts come back to the area and have such a big presence, is quite exciting.”

Cllr Ken Caldwell, who has supported the group and attended the investiture, added: “It is a fantastic opportunity for our young people to learn life skills and for adults to volunteer and give something back to the community, as well as having fun.”

For more details visit www.facebook.com/BuckhavenScoutGroup.