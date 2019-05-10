New Byre Theatre directors

The University of St Andrews has appointed Jessica Richards and Kally Lloyd-Jones as director of the Byre Theatre.

The appointment, on a job share basis, is to lead the theatre in its next phase of development after the successful tenure of Liam Sinclair, who left in December 2018 to take up a post at Dundee Repertory Theatre.

Jessica Richards is currently company manager of the National Theatre of Scotland, a post she has held since its inaugural production in 2006. She has had substantial experience as a stage manager with theatre companies including Communicado, Dundee Rep, 7:84, Stellar Quines, the Royal Lyceum and the Traverse Theatre.

Kally Lloyd-Jones comes to St Andrews from founding Company Chordelia of which she is artistic director. She has worked extensively as a director for Scottish Opera, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Edinburgh Grand Opera. She is currently chair of the board of the Work Room at Tramway.

Welcoming the appointment, university assistant vice-principal collections, Dr Katie Stevenson, said: “The university is delighted to have Jess and Kally as custodians of the Byre, sustaining its vitality through its next phase of development.

“While individually they are both outstanding leaders in the sector, together they offer the Byre, the university and the communities the theatre serves an outstanding range of expertise and are well placed to grow and enhance the Byre and to continue its positive trajectory since the university took over its management in 2014.”

In a joint statement Jess and Kally said: “We are delighted to be taking up this role together at the Byre. This is an exciting time for this uniquely placed multi-arts venue.”