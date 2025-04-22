New cafe launches at Kings Theatre with plans to make use of plaza
It launched last week and is now open from Wednesday to Sunday with the aim of serving alfresco on the plaza across from the waterfront to attract the many Promenade walkers.
Donna Kerr, the Kings’ new operations manager, is at the helm of the cafe as well as overseeing the day to day running of the venue which is now home to a number of artists, theatre company Stellar Quines, and the venue for a host of live shows.
The cafe launches as the Kings is gearing up for a busy summer of entertainment, and Donnas hopes it will become another reasons for people to drop in and find out more about the venue which has established itself on the live music and comedy circuit, as well as being home to one to a five-star acclaimed annual panto.
It has teamed up with the Lang Toun based, The Roasting Project, to serve exclusive ‘Dark Matter’ coffee along with a small menu of light bites, with plans to build on the range as the cafe becomes established.
It also has a light breakfast menu available which includes bagels, croissants, fruit and yogurt bowls, as well as bacon/scrambled egg rolls.
Donna said: “It was great to put tables and chairs outside for our soft launch last week. People popped in to see what was happening and find out more about the Kings. We hope the cafe will help promote our shows, and welcome more people through the doors.
“Everyone who comes in is very impressed with the venue and keen to see what is coming up. We’ll operate from 10:00am until 3:00pm to start with, but when there are all day events or live shows, such as Metalfest, the cafe gives us the option of providing some ‘grab and go’ food for people attending.”
Donna took over as operations manager earlier this year, but was already a familiar face behind the bar, and with a background in hospitality and catering, she is looking forward to getting the new cafe established.
It comes just weeks after the Kings successfully bid for £12,000 as part of the You Decide community vote which will help it to create the eating area on the plaza.
