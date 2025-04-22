New cafe launches at Kings Theatre with plans to make use of plaza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The doors to a new cafe have opened at the Kings Theatre with plan to serve food and drinks on the plaza overlooking the Esplanade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It launched last week and is now open from Wednesday to Sunday with the aim of serving alfresco on the plaza across from the waterfront to attract the many Promenade walkers.

Donna Kerr, the Kings’ new operations manager, is at the helm of the cafe as well as overseeing the day to day running of the venue which is now home to a number of artists, theatre company Stellar Quines, and the venue for a host of live shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe launches as the Kings is gearing up for a busy summer of entertainment, and Donnas hopes it will become another reasons for people to drop in and find out more about the venue which has established itself on the live music and comedy circuit, as well as being home to one to a five-star acclaimed annual panto.

The Kings Theatre's new cafe has launched with plans to offer food indoors and outdoors on its plaza (Pic: Submitted)

It has teamed up with the Lang Toun based, The Roasting Project, to serve exclusive ‘Dark Matter’ coffee along with a small menu of light bites, with plans to build on the range as the cafe becomes established.

It also has a light breakfast menu available which includes bagels, croissants, fruit and yogurt bowls, as well as bacon/scrambled egg rolls.

Donna said: “It was great to put tables and chairs outside for our soft launch last week. People popped in to see what was happening and find out more about the Kings. We hope the cafe will help promote our shows, and welcome more people through the doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone who comes in is very impressed with the venue and keen to see what is coming up. We’ll operate from 10:00am until 3:00pm to start with, but when there are all day events or live shows, such as Metalfest, the cafe gives us the option of providing some ‘grab and go’ food for people attending.”

Donna took over as operations manager earlier this year, but was already a familiar face behind the bar, and with a background in hospitality and catering, she is looking forward to getting the new cafe established.

It comes just weeks after the Kings successfully bid for £12,000 as part of the You Decide community vote which will help it to create the eating area on the plaza.

“