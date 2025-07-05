New campaign to get Fifers health care without going straight to A&E

NHS Fife has launched a new public awareness campaign to help people access the right care quickly - without unnecessary waits in A&E.

‘Why Wait?’ encourages anyone unsure whether they need to go to hospital to call NHS 24 on 111 first, instead of visiting the frontline accident and emergency services by default.

By doing so, patients can be assessed quickly and directed to the most appropriate care from the comfort of their own home - often with a scheduled appointment. This approach also helps people avoid potentially long waits at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The campaign is part of NHS Fife’s ongoing efforts to ensure people across the region can access timely, effective care while reducing pressure on emergency services.

The campaign aims to avoid people going to A&E at Victoria Hospital where they could face long waits (Pic: Scott Louden)

Professor Chris McKenna, medical director, said: “We understand that when people feel unwell or are injured, they want help fast. But not every issue requires a trip to A&E.

“By calling 111, you’ll speak to a trained call handler at NHS 24 who can assess your symptoms and guide you to the right care - whether that’s a GP, pharmacy, Minor Injuries Unit, or elsewhere. It’s about getting the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“For less serious conditions, the online symptom checkers on NHS Inform are also a great resource, offering clear self-help guides to help you manage your symptoms at home.

”The ‘Why wait?’ campaign will run throughout the summer, reminding people across Fife that help is just a phone call away. For more information visit: www.nhsfife.org/rightcare.

In a life-threatening emergency always call 999.