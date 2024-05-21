New car, family holiday and early retirement planned for Fife couple after EuroMillions win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife couple, who won £145,000 on the EuroMillions online, are looking forward to early retirement.

George Muir and his partner of 28 years, Sandra McCormack, say the luxury treats that they have always dreamt about will now become a reality after the £145,757.50 win.

And although they don’t plant to retire straight away, the money will enable them to retire several years earlier than they had both originally planned.

George, 60, who works for a hydrogen renewable energy company, only bought his winning ticket a few hours before the EuroMillions draw took place on Friday, May 3.

Lottery winners George and Sandra Muir celebrate winning £145,757 on the National Lottery. (Pic: Anthony Devlin)

He said: “I always play a month in advance and always purchase my EuroMillions tickets online. It was 3pm on the Friday when I suddenly remembered I hadn’t bought my ticket. I always go for a EuroMillions Lucky Dip so I did just that.”

George and Sandra, 64, who works in a supermarket, returned home the day after the draw – having been out to celebrate their 28-year anniversary – and still had no idea they had won. It was the following day that George started to scroll through his emails.

He continued: “I was just scrolling, as you do, when I came to an email from The National Lottery telling me that there was news about my ticket. I just assumed that if I had won something that it would be a few pounds so I didn’t rush to log in and check.

“I actually went on to the National Lottery website to look at the numbers just for the novelty value and then, to my total disbelief, I discovered I had matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number! I literally dropped my phone! My heart was beating so fast.”

A new car and a family holiday are high on the shopping list for George, together with that early retirement.

He added: “Thanks to my National Lottery win I am now able to do all of those things which I could previously only ever have dreamt of doing.”