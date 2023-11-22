The installation of a free to use cash machine in a Fife town has been welcomed.

LINK has funded and installed the machine at Shore Street, Anstruther after reviewing local people’s access to cash.

It has been fitted at the site of the former telephone box along the shorefront, and became operational on Monday, 21st of November. The tourist hotspot had been left without access to an ATM following the closure of the local Post Office branch in the summer of 2022.

Councillor Sean Dillon, Lib Dem member for East Neuk & Landward, said: “Being able to access cash in our rural communities is becoming more of a problem, especially since the last bank branch in Anstruther closed in 2021 and then the closure of the Post Office in 2022.

The new free to use cash machine has been welcomed by a local councillor (Pic: TSPL)

“The installation of this new ATM will give members of the public who need to withdraw money the ability to do so in the centre of the village. Going forward, I have asked LINK to review the access to cash in Pittenweem, which has been without an ATM since the local Post Office removed one some years ago.