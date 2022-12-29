New CCTV for Levenmouth to help fight crime

Over the last three years, Improving Levenmouth Together – a partnership between Fife Council, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and others – has successfully tackled antisocial behaviour in Levenmouth.

The cameras will further improve the initative’s ability to detect and deal with a range of offences, which in the past have included the illegal use of motorcycles, alcohol-related disorder and fire-raising, and road traffic offences.

Levenmouth Community Inspector Matt Spencer said: “A key focus of Improving Levenmouth Together is increasing public confidence and safety.

CCTV cameras are now being installed at various locations across Levenmouth.

“Introducing CCTV will help us react positively to crime trends and hotspots – using it as a prevention tactic and evidence gathering tool.”

In March 2022, Levenmouth Area Committee approved funding of £33,000 to purchase and maintain six solar powered CCTV cameras.

Councillor Colin Davidson, Levenmouth Area Convener, welcomed the new additions to the area, saying: “Improving Levenmouth Together is continuing to have a positive impact in the area. Levenmouth Area Committee wants to support the approach in any way we can.

“The new CCTV cameras will not only help investigate crimes but will be an aid in preventing crimes too, which will improve community safety.”

