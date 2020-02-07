New CD celebrates history of Fife village

A new CD celebrating a Fife village’s heritage has been released.

‘The Pilgrims’ Way’ was written to celebrate the 600th anniversary of the old bridge crossing the River Eden in Guardbridge in 2019, as well as raise awareness of the local history of the village.

The bridge was commissioned by Bishop Wardlaw to encourage students to study at the University of St Andrews and make it easier for pilgrims visiting St Andrews Cathedral.

The bridge, thought to be the oldest standing bridge in Scotland, operated until 1938, when it was replaced by the current Eden Bridge.

The CD features performances from Guardbridge Primary School pupils and members of the A Choir’d Taste, which is based in Tayport, with the proceeds of the sales of the 100 CDs going to the school.

Bill Wilson, who wrote the song, said: “I hope all who buy this CD enjoy the music and may be interested enough to visit present-day Guardbridge, stand on the old bridge and be inspired by the sense of history it generates.

“It inspired me to put pen to paper and compose ‘The Pilgrims’ Way’.

“Thanks to all the staff and P6/7 pupils at Guardbridge Primary School, their head teacher Rachel, and especially to Bella, Cailah and Dash for volunteering to sing solo.”

He also thanked Pat Kemp and the choir for their work.

The CD can be purchased from the school, Something Different, Dan’s Goods, or by emailing Bill at kilreevin@gmail.com.