New chair at the helm of Greener Kirkcaldy's board of trustees

By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 05:00 BST

A new chairman has been appointed to Greener Kirkcaldy’s board of trustees.

Matthew Lawson, from Kirkcaldy, has taken on the role.

Matthew, who works in sustainability at the University of Edinburgh, brings extensive experience in environmental and educational initiatives and a deep commitment to the local community.

Matthew, who has lived in the Lang Toun since 2014, said: “Greener Kirkcaldy is an incredible community-led charity making a real impact locally and across Fife through its projects, partnerships and volunteers.

Greener Kirkcaldy's board of trustees, including new chair Matthew Lawson.Greener Kirkcaldy's board of trustees, including new chair Matthew Lawson.
"I’m excited to support its work to bring people together, tackle the climate emergency and support people through fuel poverty and food insecurity.”

Lauren Brook, the charity’s chief executive, welcomed the appointment. She said: “Matthew is one of several enthusiastic Greener Kirkcaldy members who recently stepped up and joined our board.

"His passion, experience and involvement in our community make him an excellent chair.

"I must also thank Pat Crosbie for her strong leadership over the past year. Having served on our board for almost a decade, Pat’s knowledge is invaluable. I’m delighted she will continue as vice chair.”

Ian Stirton remains treasurer.

