Why Is It? is a product of the partnership between author Donald McArthur and artist Lynsey Guidi. The book started life as a poem written by Donald last spring, after a walk with his wife raised a question about the number of wood-pigeons in the trees.

Donald explained: “My brain asked me a rhetorical question about why we never see seagulls sitting in a tree? Within two seconds, my creative instinct changed it to ‘why is it we never see seagulls knitting in a tree?'’ because it's a funnier line! By the time I had walked a few yards to catch up with my wife, I had another two lines in my head. Within an hour or two, I had the poem and the narrative written.”

After a test reading at a local nursery produced positive feedback, Donald contacted Lynsey having previously commissioned work from her as a gift.

And then, teaming up with Lynsey’s brother Scott, they decided to self-publish the book through Amazon.

Should the book prove popular, there’s already a follow-up in the pipeline - although according to Donald the hard work is all in front of them now that his “easy” part is complete.

Donald said: “I wrote the follow up book just in case a publisher decided to take us on asking if we had any other projects in the pipeline.