New citizens welcomed to Fife

A Citizenship Ceremony was held in Fife recently.

The event took place in the Town House in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, November 27.

The Depute Provost Julie Ford welcomed all the new Fife citizens at the official event.

Citizenship ceremonies are part of the final step in the process of becoming a British citizen.

You may also be interested in:

Axed Kirkcaldy SNP election candidate’s crowdfunder campaign soars

Man dies after being hit by van

Fife’s football teams back police Christmas safety campaign

Anyone who applies for citizenship must attend and swear or affirm an oath of allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen and make a pledge of loyalty to the United Kingdom.