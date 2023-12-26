New coffee shop is latest addition to Kirkcaldy town centre eateries
The Kitchen Treasury in Hunter Street will be run by former personal chef Samantha Kirk. Samantha is a well-known face in the Lang Toun, having previously been the community chef at Greener Kirkcaldy. Renovations are well under way at the premises, with Samantha, and her partner Darren, doing the bulk of the work to bring her vision to life, with an emphasis on reclaimed and repurposed materials.
It is hoped that the doors will open for the first time in the middle of January, initially as a daytime offering.
The aim is to create a homely environment, with a small menu which will initially be cooked entirely by Samantha, who has had her food described as “indulgent” by those she has cooked for.
Samantha said: “The whole vibe is meant to be comforting and warm and I want it to be like my living room. It is a bit tidier than my actual living room with three boys but it's an imaginary living room! Like we all live in a lovely dining room. People who have described my food before have always said it’s really indulgent, creative, very relaxed and very cheeky. I’m clearly a Fifer so I try and put a Scottish twist on it”
Samantha said that she hopes to give a nod to her roots as a personal chef and begin to offer the space for rentals, such as parties or events.
It is another sign of confidence in Kirkcaldy high street and the surrounding area, which has seen a varied selection of food and drink in the last year. The increased level of activity is something that is welcomed by Samantha.
She said: “Kirkcaldy gets kind of side swept and I think ‘no, it’s amazing’. We’ve got so many things that we can use. I’m such a proud Kirkcaldy person, even though I’m not originally from here. I just think we should have more food places. The more things we can get in here and get people to actually shop we will all be laughing I think.”