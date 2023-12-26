Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kitchen Treasury in Hunter Street will be run by former personal chef Samantha Kirk. Samantha is a well-known face in the Lang Toun, having previously been the community chef at Greener Kirkcaldy. Renovations are well under way at the premises, with Samantha, and her partner Darren, doing the bulk of the work to bring her vision to life, with an emphasis on reclaimed and repurposed materials.

It is hoped that the doors will open for the first time in the middle of January, initially as a daytime offering.

The aim is to create a homely environment, with a small menu which will initially be cooked entirely by Samantha, who has had her food described as “indulgent” by those she has cooked for.

The Kitchen Treasury owner Samantha Kirk said the space will feel like a living room (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Samantha said: “The whole vibe is meant to be comforting and warm and I want it to be like my living room. It is a bit tidier than my actual living room with three boys but it's an imaginary living room! Like we all live in a lovely dining room. People who have described my food before have always said it’s really indulgent, creative, very relaxed and very cheeky. I’m clearly a Fifer so I try and put a Scottish twist on it”

Samantha said that she hopes to give a nod to her roots as a personal chef and begin to offer the space for rentals, such as parties or events.

It is another sign of confidence in Kirkcaldy high street and the surrounding area, which has seen a varied selection of food and drink in the last year. The increased level of activity is something that is welcomed by Samantha.

