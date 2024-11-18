New Comedy Academy set to launch to find the funniest Fifers - and put them on stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A comedy club which has put Kirkcaldy on the map is launching a new academy to find the funniest Fifers.

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is home to a thriving monthly comedy club which has created a whole new audience in the Lang Toun and given stand-ups a new place to perform outwith the big cities - and now it wants to showcase local talent.

Jay Hunter Miles, the man behind Bearfoot Comedy, is launching the new Comedy Academy where people can sign up and learn everything they need to know about becoming a stand-up. It will be led by Viv Gee who was a finalist in So You Think You’re Funny and the BBC Open Mic Awards, and the recipient of the award for outstanding contribution to comedy at the inaugural Scottish Comedy Awards.

Over the course of eight weeks, would-be stand ups will be given a complete insight into appearing on stage before then taking the mic to deliver their own set.

Comedians from across Scotland have come to Kirkcaldy to be part of the monthly live gigs (Pics: Bearfoot Comedy)

“We want to create a comedy scene in Fife with local people and give them a place to perform,” said Jay. “If we can get a group out of this academy that would be a great start, and we can look at staging open mic nights at the Kings.

“Everyone has their own funny - it is very, very subjective - so you have to come up with what you think is funny and then see what the broader appeal is for and what to learn from it.I always overwrite my set so when I see what lands I keep - and it isn’t always what you think it will be.

“The academy will be based around group work because it’s great to bounce ideas off each other. We’ll show them all they need to know and learn - from how to hold a mic to riding the before give them all the information they need to go about performing - from how to hold a mic, to judging the laughter in a room - and at the end there will be a showcase where everyone can perform.

“The audience might well be family and friends but it will give them the experience of coming out and standing on a stage and performing live.” The course is limited to 16 participants, and several have already expressed an interest. For more information contact www.facebook.com/bearfootcomedy

The Kings has put Kirkcaldy on the comedy circuit

Bearfoot Comedy nights have brought a host of top Scottish comedians to the Kirkcaldy venue as well as hosting names such as Tom Stade, and, in 2025, it welcomes Raymond Mearns as its first headliner followed by a solo show by Fred Macaulay.