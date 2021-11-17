Comedy at the Woodside launches at the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour on Sunday, December 12.

The venue has already hosted a string of great live music nights .

Joy Birrell, came up with the idea of bringing a monthly comedyshowcase to the hotel to hold after watching comedians on the popular online streaming platform, Twitch, whilst shielding throughout lockdown.

JoJo Sutherland joins fellow stand-ups for the first comedy night in Aberdour

Unable to leave the house to socialise, Joy linked-up with the stand-ups and other lovers of comedy on the site, to while away the hours during the worst of the pandemic.

She said: “Throughout lockdown a lot of comedians were left overnight without an income as they weren’t included in grants and funding from the arts.

Joy is bringing a brand new comedy club to Aberdour.

"A lot of them took to Twitch to continue to work through the pandemic with the support from fans and other viewers.

“As I was stuck in the house I found myself tuning in to a lot of different online gigs.

"As I had connected with quite a few comedians I had the idea to create a comedy club evening in Aberdour.”

When Joy set about organsing the night she felt that it was important to have a good mix of both both male and female comedians.

"On the night we will have Jay Lafferty, Gareth Waugh, and JoJo Sutherland performing, with Rick Molland compering the show.

"I wanted to have both men and women as a lot of comedy clubs can be quite testosterone fuelled.

"I also decided to end the show at 10:30pm to make it easier for people to get home by public transport – when myself and my husband visit clubs in Edinburgh we sometimes miss the end of a show if we need to catch the last train home.”

Tickets for the first night went on sale last week, and are £12 with a premium ticket, which includes food, costing £20.

Added Joy: "I’m hoping that people who come to Aberdour can make a day of it – they can visit the town and then come to the Woodside Hotel for the show. It’ll be a great night!”

To book tickets, please visit: https://event.bookitbee.com/36497/comedy-at-the-woodside, or for more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3107874276108428

