New comic inspired writing and illustration classes launch in Kirkcaldy

Barry Lumsden, founder of Iron Dynasty Comics, is launching writing and illustration classes at the Linton Lane Centre.

Barry Lumsden, founder of independent comic publisher Iron Dynasty, is starting a series of writing and illustrating classes at the town’s Linton Lane Centre and everyone’s welcome.

The first class takes place on Thursday, July 20 from 7pm to 9pm.

Barry said: “The opening day is free and I hope to attract a fair number of peopl. If all goes well I shall be holding these classes every Thursday night. There’s no specific age range for the classes, anybody who is interested is welcome.

"They will be relaxed classes for people who want to learn how to write and draw in the comic style.”

Earlier this year Barry opened his Iron Dynasty Comics creator hub in Kirkcaldy’s Olympia Arcade as a place for those with a passion for comics. The hub is a place where aspiring artists and writers can learn, gain confidence and socialise with like minded people.

Barry, who lives locally, founded Iron Dynasty Comics in 2018. The stories they produce are a mix of sci-fi, sword and sorcery and martial arts adventures set in an original world. His interest in publishing comics came about as he thought comics would be a good vehicle to get his creative ideas out there. The Iron Wolf and Rona series are among his work.

Now Barry hopes people will take the opportunity to get creative through his new classes.