New community lottery to launch in Fife town

A new community lottery will be launched soon.

Together Levenmouth has announced that the Levenmouth Community Lottery is set to launch later this month.

The community lottery will pay all profits, after costs and prize money, into a local community chest – this will be a pot of money that local community groups and organisations can then access for grants to then hold their own events or activities.

The tickets will be sold in local outlets.

Retailers who opt to stock the community lottery tickets will receive a 10 per cent commission of their ticket sales paid quarterly or yearly and will have the opportunity to star in or host a live draw.

Draws will take place every Friday and will be shown live on social media. A small pilot community chest in 2019-20 helped the organisers distribute £1600 to local groups.