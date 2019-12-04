New cookbook launch for Fife charity

Staff and volunteers at a Kinghorn-based charity have launched their first cookbook.

The Ecology Centre have published ‘Our Community Cookbook - Your Kitchen’ which features recipes from staff, volunteers and old favourites that are regularly served up on a Wednesday, the centre’s main volunteering day.

After a busy morning spent outdoors onsite, in the community garden and in the Tool Shed, staff and volunteers gather together to eat, share banter with each other and enjoy a tasty homemade lunch, using freshly grown produce from the garden.

The recipes have been designed to be easy, seasonal and cheap to cook for anywhere from one person up to 30 people.

It includes tips on how to grow your own fruits and vegetables and information on the many health and wellbeing benefits of working with nature.

David Stockwell, general manager, said: “Our Wednesday volunteer lunch is when staff and volunteers come together to share lunch and their stories together, we wanted to bring the recipes together and share them with our wider community.

“All proceeds raised from the cookbook will go right back into supporting the charity and ensuring we can continue with the important work we do.”

The recipe book is available to buy direct from The Ecology Centre or from their website.

It would a great Christmas stocking-filler and supports a local charity.

All proceeds raised go straight back into supporting the charity and ensure that they can continue with their volunteering programmes onsite, in the community garden, Tool Shed and dementia friendly volunteering activities too.