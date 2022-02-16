The first is a session on pickling and fermenting food which is happening on March 1 from 6.00-8.30pm in the Lang Spoon community kitchen.

In the class participants will create their own flavour combinations as they learn effective and safe methods for pickling and fermenting foods.

Used to preserve food for long journeys, especially by sea, the techniques can be traced back to ancient times (approx. 2500BC).

Two courses are taking place in the Greener Kirkcaldy community kitchen next month.

Participants will work with Piccalilli (mustard pickle from Asia), Kimchi (a tangy fermented sauce) and Beetroot Chutney (an Indian sauce).

In the class they will have a tasting session letting you taste different pickles and fermented products. Jars will be provided and locals are welcome to bring along their own too.

All dishes made can be taken away and enjoyed at home.

The workshop will be led by community chef Iain McLellan, a skilled and talented head chef with over 20 years cooking experience. Some cooking skills are required to enjoy this workshop i.e. basic knife skills. Participants should bring some containers to take home their food.

The second course, a Taste of Scottish Seafood, is at the same venue on March 15 from 6.00-8.30pm. Iain will give a demonstration showing how prepare and cook scallops with smoked apple purée and crispy leeks.

Then participants will prepare and make two classic Scottish seafood dishes.

To find out more call 01592 858458 or email: [email protected]

