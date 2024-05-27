Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New cruise ship, the Queen Anne, was given a spectacular water canon welcome as her maiden voyage sailed under the Forth Bridges this morning.

The Cunard vessel, which can carry over 2900 guests and 1225 crew, was given a Scottish welcome as it arrived into South Queensferry with a water canon salute led by local piper Louise Marshall. The ship is some 322.5m in length and 64m in height, and is the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag.

Rob Mason, head of cruise for Capital Cruising said: “We are thrilled to have Cunard’s brand new ship call into the river Forth. She is a magnificent vessel and we extended a very warm Scottish welcome to her and her guests as they arrived into South Queensferry early this morning.

