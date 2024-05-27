New Cunard cruise ship, Queen Anne, makes maiden voyage up the Forth
The Cunard vessel, which can carry over 2900 guests and 1225 crew, was given a Scottish welcome as it arrived into South Queensferry with a water canon salute led by local piper Louise Marshall. The ship is some 322.5m in length and 64m in height, and is the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag.
Rob Mason, head of cruise for Capital Cruising said: “We are thrilled to have Cunard’s brand new ship call into the river Forth. She is a magnificent vessel and we extended a very warm Scottish welcome to her and her guests as they arrived into South Queensferry early this morning.
“Scotland’s cruise business contributes significantly to the economy, supports hundreds of jobs and delivers benefits to local businesses and communities. This is our busiest cruise season ever as passengers and ship lines choose our ports and anchorages to access the vast variety of attractions that Scotland has to offer including our UNESCO capital City of Edinburgh.”
