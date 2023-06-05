The Government launched two schemes to relocate Afghan citizens in 2021 and 2022, in response to the Taliban retaking control of the country.

For the first time, the Home Office has released figures on where Afghan refugees are staying in the UK. It shows 56 were living in the KIngdom.

In addition, 386 Ukrainians are living in the area through the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme, which facilitates UK citizens to sponsor and temporarily house refugees fleeing the conflict with Russia.

A efugee talks with her roommate at a guesthouse run by the Future Brilliance charity (Photo by Rebecca Conway/Getty Images)

In total, the UK has taken in 175,000 refugees through the sponsorship scheme and the 'Ukraine Family Scheme', which grants Ukrainians the opportunity to live with family in the UK. The two Afghan schemes have seen just over 21,000 arrivals.